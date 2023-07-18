Kansans warned about $3.5 million Mega Millions sweepstakes scam

GARNETT, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scam that includes an official-looking letter sent to supposed winners of a $3.5 million Mega Millions sweepstakes is making its way through Kansas.

The Garnett Police Department has warned Kansans that a new round of scams is sweeping the area in which residents are contacted via letter stating they have won a Mega Millions sweepstakes draw.

In exchange for a $3.5 million prize, the scammer requires a $70,000 payout for a “Golden State Stamp of Approval.”

Luckily, GPD said an officer was able to stop a $10,000 check from being cashed after a recent victim notified officials of what had happened.

Officials have asked Kansans to speak with their parents and grandparents about these types of scams to keep them safe. They warned that no lottery will ever require a winner to pay to receive money.

