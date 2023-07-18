Junction City Police Department’s golf tournament to benefit Shop with a Cop

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police Officers’ Association in collaboration with the Junction City Police Department will hold the second annual Shop with a Cop Charity Golf Tournament in September.

Junction City Police Department officials said the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 43 will host the Shop with a Cop Charity Golf Tournament. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 30 at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course located at 6514 Old Milford Rd. in Milford, Kan.

Officials with the Junction City Police Department indicated the Shop with a Cop Charity Golf Tournament offers participants a unique golf experience with a philanthropic twist. The tournament will feature a How Low Can You Go format, which means that each green will have 8″ diameter holes - double the size of a standard golf hole. Additionally, this will be a scramble tournament, allowing teams to play from the best shot of their group, ensuring a fun and competitive atmosphere. All teams will tee off from the front tee boxes, adding an exciting twist to traditional scramble golf tournaments.

Junction City Police Department officials said registration for this event is open to individuals and teams with a fee of $60 per player or $240 per team. Each participant will receive a range token, 18 holes of golf, a cart, and a delicious lunch to fuel their game. Furthermore, due to generosity from donors, a variety of items will be raffled off, adding an extra element of excitement to the tournament.

According to officials with the Junction City Police Department, proceeds from the golf tournament will directly benefit the annual Shop with a Cop event, held every December. The charity aims to support youth in the community who need it most during the holiday season. Not only does it provide them with the opportunity to select gifts for their siblings and themselves, but it also ensures they receive essential items to stay warm during the winter, such as hats, coats and gloves. With the help of events like the golf tournament, they are able to assist over 100 children from their community each year, making a significant and lasting impact on their lives.

“We invite all golf enthusiasts and community members to join us at Rolling Meadows Golf Course on September 30th for a day of camaraderie and giving back,” said Community Involvement Sergeant Eliel Borges at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 43. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of local youth and create a brighter future for our community.”

