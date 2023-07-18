Jefferson Co. Fair celebrates 75th anniversary

The main Jefferson Co. 4-H Fair events run July 24 to 27 at the fairgrounds in Valley Falls.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This is a big year for Jefferson County’s annual fair. It’s the 75th year for the event - and they’re celebrating with some special guests.

4-H ambassadors Aubrey Weishaar and Abraham Noll visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the fair activities.

While some events already are underway, the main Jefferson Co. 4-H Fair events run July 24 to 27 at the fairgrounds in Valley Falls.

One preliminary event is the fashion revue and royalty crowning. It will be held 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21 at Delaware Township Hall.

A special event to celebrate a successful fair is set for 6:45 p.m. July 28. The Peterson Farm Brothers will appear at the Valley Falls Schools east gym.

Find the full fair schedule here.

