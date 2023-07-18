International Officers to learn about American government from highest officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - International Officers are set to head to the State Capitol to learn about the workings of the American government from some of the highest state officials.

The Kansas Air National Guard says that 120 military officers who represent 94 nations will visit the Capital City on Wednesday, July 19, in honor of State Government Day. The officers are students at the Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth.

Officials noted that each class visits Kansas’ capital to learn about the organization and sites of the Kansas Air National Guard, the state’s legislative process and the state judiciary system.

Officers will arrive at the Capitol grounds around 7:50 a.m. and will be escorted by the Topeka Police Department motorcycle unit. When they arrive, they will be greeted by Col. Michael McCoy, chief of staff, on the first-floor rotunda and will be catered breakfast.

Around 9 a.m., officials indicated that the officers will meet with Governor Laura Kelly for photos and then head to the House of Representatives chamber where they will be welcomed by House Speaker Rep. Daniel Hawkins. They will get an overview of the Kansas government from Clay Barker, deputy assistant secretary of state general counsel.

After a short break, the officers will return to the House Chamber for a presentation at 10 a.m. by Maj. Kari Beth Neuhold about the history of the national guard its structure as well as a brief from Rep. Michael Dodson. Following this, they will be given a tour of the Capitol Dome.

The officers will also be served a catered lunch followed by a tour of the Statehouse. After the tour, they will walk to the Kansas Judicial Center for a mock trial with Judges Kathryn A. Gardner, Amy Fellow Cline and Lesley Ann Isherwood. They will reload busses to return to Fort Leavenworth around 3:45 p.m.

Officials noted that 2023 will mark the 129th year that International Officers have attended Fort Leavenworth. Many have gone on to become leaders, ambassadors, chiefs of staff and diplomats in their own countries.

Nations represented this year include: Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Canada, Central African Republic, Chile, Colombia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Guyana, Honduras, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Ivory Coast, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Liberia, Lithuania, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritania, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Republic of Congo, Republic of North Macedonia, Republic of Turkiye, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Somalia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.