Grade Bump: Kansas transportation fund upgraded from AA- to AA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From a double A-minus to a double A, the Sunflower State’s transportation funds have received a grade bump.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, July 18, that a major credit ratings agency has upgraded the rating of nearly $1.25 billion in outstanding Kansas Department of Transportation highway revenue bonds. The bonds were rated AA- and are now rated AA.

Gov. Kelly noted that Fitch Ratings, one of three nationally recognized statistical ratings organizations, cited the end of transfers from the State Highway Fund to the general fund for non-transportation expenditures as a reason for the upgrade. Between 2014 and 2018, the state transferred more than $1.7 billion from KDOT to other parts of the budget.

“Since taking office, my administration has exercised fiscal responsibility resulting in balanced budgets, fully funded schools for the fifth consecutive year, and closing the Bank of KDOT once and for all,” Kelly said. “This rating upgrade indicates that the financial sector recognizes the work we have done to get our state back on track and make Kansas attractive to families and businesses.”

The Governor indicated that this is the first upgrade for the department’s bond ratings since Moody’s Investors Services downgraded the ratings in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Kelly said the improved rating is a measure of the agency’s credit quality and allows for borrowing at a lower interest rate. The IKE program runs through fiscal year 2030 and is set to fund $10 billion in capital projects.

“The improved bond rating is a testament to the bi-partisan support of funding transportation in Kansas,” said Calvin Reed, recently appointed by Governor Kelly to be the state’s next Secretary of Transportation. “KDOT’s overall financial health helps achieve our mission of making transportation investments that benefit Kansas now and into the future.”

Kelly said the assessment highlights the steady performance of pledged revenue streams through the pandemic, growth in available funds and improvements in the underlying credit quality of the state. The assessment cited stability in revenue streams - namely sales and motor fuel tax revenues, registration and license fees and federal reimbursements.

According to the Governor, KDOT has plans for additional highway revenue bond issuance beginning in FY2025 with the first new issuance likely later in 2024 with about $250 million to give. In total, the agency has about $1.5 billion in outstanding highway revenue bonds.

