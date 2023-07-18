Fork in the Road: Mexican restaurant opened during the COVID pandemic surpasses 3rd anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka Mexican restaurant that first opened for business in June of 2020 — right at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — has now surpassed its third anniversary.

Mexicali is located just down the street from Highland Park High School at 2107 SE California Ave., and it features its own style of popular Mexican cuisine. Brother and sister duo Nelly and Eric Alcantara claim that their restaurant creates real Mexican food.

“Authentic Mexican food,” said Eric Alcantara. “Real authentic. From scratch,”

“Everything is homemade,” said Nelly Alcantara. “From our salsa to our beans to everything daily.”

Both siblings say they have heard from several customers in the past who were not disappointed in the meal, and they believe if you taste their food, you will be satisfied.

“I think you should come here just because our food here is delicious,” said Nelly Alcantara. “You are not going to be disappointed. I still have people that come in during the weekends. They are like, ‘We have never heard about you, but we were recommended.’ They do not leave disappointed. They always come in for different things, but they leave with a satisfaction of ‘Oh, we were recommended that place and 10 out of 10.’”

The restaurant has all sorts of dishes popular in the Mexican culture. From tacos to tortas, burritos to chimichangas, quesadillas to enchiladas, the item trending the most on the menu is their quesabirrias.

“They are basically fried tacos,” said Nelly Alcantara. “You dip the tortilla in the broth. That fries them up a little bit with cheese and the birria meat, which is shredded beef, and you have your consommé on the side, and you can dip them. A lot of people know them by the dipping tacos, birria tacos, lots of names, but they are very popular.”

Mexicali also offers several other dishes featuring “birria.” Other dishes include the Quesadilla de Birria, Birria Fries, Burrito de Birria, and Tortade Birria.

If you are busy and can’t make it to the restaurant, Mexicali also offers online ordering through Door Dash and will soon provide services through Grub Hub.

Nelly and Eric told 13 NEWS that operations have been okay since but are still seeking local support.

“We have been a little slow during the week, so we definitely need... all the support,” said Nelly Alcantara. “Yeah, all the support. Support local. People need to support businesses instead of franchises.”

Eric Alcantara says working in the restaurant industry has become a family tradition, something the family took on together.

“My dad has always worked [at a] restaurant. He always wanted a restaurant. I feel like it is just a family tradition that we kept going, and once we saw this spot available, we just took the risk,” said Eric Alcantara.

Mexicali is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check its Facebook page to stay up to date on Mexicali’s upcoming deals.

