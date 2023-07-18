Federal legislation to protect family farms, water resources as drought continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal legislation has been introduced to help protect family farms and rural water resources as the drought in Kansas rages on.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced Tuesday, July 18, that he has teamed up with Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) to introduce the Voluntary Groundwater Conservation Act. This will give family farmers and ranchers more flexibility to protect groundwater resources.

“The ongoing drought in Kansas is putting a strain on groundwater supply, including the Ogallala aquifer,” Moran said. “This legislation would enable farmers and ranchers to join a voluntary water conservation program to leverage their land and water resources with USDA, providing incentives for reducing groundwater use. By conserving our natural resources and limiting the strain on the aquifer, this legislation would help producers conserve the water their farms and ranches depend upon for future generations.”

Moran noted that the nation’s groundwater resources are a primary resource for drinking water in rural communities. It also plays a vital role in irrigation for family farms and ranches. However, these resources have started to decline which could seriously affect these communities.

“Colorado’s family farmers and ranchers face a future that’s going to be a lot hotter and a lot drier — and they need us to ensure USDA’s conservation programs live up to their potential,” said Sen. Bennet. “Building off the work of Coloradans in the San Luis Valley who first used voluntary easements to support groundwater conservation to sustain the local agricultural economy and wildlife habitat, this legislation creates a new tool for farmers to voluntarily reduce their groundwater use and continue to farm.”

Moran indicated that the legislation would create a new voluntary groundwater easement program at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program is modeled after the experience of Colorado Open Lands, which was signed the first groundwater easement in 2022 for the Rio Grande River Basin.

“As the West continues to grapple with a historic mega-drought and the long-term aridification caused by climate change, we need solutions that will help us sustainably manage our precious and limited groundwater resources,” said Sen. Heinrich. “That’s why I’m proud to support this bipartisan bill that will provide farmers and producers with more tools to meet the short-term challenges posed by water scarcity while protecting the long-term health of our aquifers.”

Moran said the bill would create a new Groundwater Conservation Easement Program, allow reimbursement of up to 5% of the federal share, guarantee long-term management flexibility, ensure fair compensation and clarify easement funds should not count toward a farm’s adjusted growth income.

“The Voluntary Groundwater Conservation Act of 2023 is fully supported by the Southwest Kansas Groundwater Management District No. 3. This policy leadership from Senator Bennet and Senator Moran reinforces our efforts to conserve and extend the Ogallala Aquifer and the success of our Agri-based rural communities that depend on vital groundwater supplies long term. SW Kansas farmers have cut water use by 13% (over 200,000 acre-feet) in recent years while assuring the success of food, fiber and energy production in a way that works for their families and communities. We are grateful for the financial support and options afforded them through the Voluntary Groundwater Conservation Act of 2023 to close the gap between Aquifer declines and stable water levels for future generations to enjoy the benefits of agriculture food security and the environment,” said Mark E. Rude, Executive Director, Southwest Kansas Groundwater Management District No. 3.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

