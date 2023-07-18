Crews respond to report of house fire Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka

Incident turned out to be related to burned food on kitchen stove
Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire Tuesday morning in the...
Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a report of a structure fire Tuesday morning in the 2800 block of S.E. Minnesota Avenue. The incident turned out to be related to burned food on the kitchen stove at the residence, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were called Tuesday morning to a report of a possible house fire in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka.

The incident was reported around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence in the 2800 block of S.E. Minnesota Avenue.

Topeka Fire Department officials said the incident was related to burned food on the kitchen stove.

No injuries were reported and fire crews had cleared the scene as of around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

In addition to the Topeka Fire Department, American Medical Response ambulance personnel responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Smith
Child killed in weekend shooting identified by police as Topeka infant
Charles F. Adkins
Man recently released from prison arrested again after accused of stalking
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Amber Clark
Stabbing, kidnapping in North Topeka leads to woman’s arrest
Topeka residents have been advised to avoid sections of Shunganunga Creek due to a sewage...
‘Sewage overflow’ leads to advisory to avoid portion of Shunganunga creek

Latest News

FILE
Wichita chiropractor pleads guilty in money laundering, COVID-19 fraud case
The U.S. 40/K-10 Interchange project is scheduled to begin next week in Lawrence.
U.S. 40/K-10 Interchange project scheduled to begin in Lawrence
Kaitlynn Hartmann
Officials continue search for missing teen after she was last seen in June
FILE
International Officers to learn about American government from highest officials