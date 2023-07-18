Crews respond to report of house fire Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were called Tuesday morning to a report of a possible house fire in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka.

The incident was reported around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence in the 2800 block of S.E. Minnesota Avenue.

Topeka Fire Department officials said the incident was related to burned food on the kitchen stove.

No injuries were reported and fire crews had cleared the scene as of around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

In addition to the Topeka Fire Department, American Medical Response ambulance personnel responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.