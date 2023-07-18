City of Topeka continues storm debris clean-up

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is continuing storm debris cleanup across the city.

The City of Topeka officials said crews and contractors worked 12-hour shifts on Monday cleaning up storm debris in the northern and central portions of Topeka, including the Oakland and Potwin neighborhoods. Storm debris clean-up continues Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week.

The City of Topeka officials indicated the City has received questions about when city residents can expect storm debris to be picked up from their curbs. While the city is unable to provide an exact pickup schedule, it aims to provide citizens with additional details related to this service that is being provided at no charge to the city resident.

The city and its contractors have several crews working their way through the city.

The city’s intent is to do two passes city-wide.

The city anticipates the first pass will continue through Saturday, with the second pass beginning on Monday, July 24.

After the second pass is complete, the city will complete its storm debris clean up.

City residents who would like to have storm debris picked up are asked to place it on the curb as soon as possible, but no later than Monday morning, July 24.

According to officials with the City of Topeka, the City will only pick up vegetative debris, such as limbs, leaves and trunks of trees, caused by the storm. Residents will be responsible for taking the debris to the curb. Debris must be stacked away from trees, power lines, mailboxes, gas meters, hydrants and other obstructions to allow the grapple trucks to pick up the material. Crews will not pick up trash, tires, construction debris, or any item other than vegetative debris.

The City of Topeka officials noted to report any immediate concerns, such as tree limbs or branches blocking the roadway, residents are asked to please call 785-368-3111.

