Capital City invited to free pop-up NOTO concert with guests from Oregon

NOTO Arts & Entertainment District
NOTO Arts & Entertainment District
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Capital City have been invited to a free pop-up concert in NOTO with musical guests from Oregon.

Officials with the NOTO Arts & Entertainment District have announced that T-Shirts Matter will present Maiah Wynne and Dreadlight between 7 and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Amused Gallery, 907 N. Kansas Ave. as a pop-up concert. The event is free to the community and will be held in the gallery’s courtyard with the FoodPool game table.

Attendees have been encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs as well as a friend. Officials with the show will also film a music video that night. Doors are set to open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 7.

Officials indicated that Dreadlight is a female-led, alternative, hard rock duo from Portland, Oregon. Kandra Tolvstad and Toria Beck met in high school and now develop a unique sound with sweet harmonies and heavy instrumentation. Meanwhile, Maiah Wynne is based in Gresham, Oregon, and is lead singer of Envy of None - a project that includes former Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson.

