Bill freshly inked in ceremonial signing to welcome Kansas’ new state park

IOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has freshly inked a bill to welcome a new state park to the Sunflower State in a ceremonial signing.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Monday, July 17, she ceremonially signed House Bill 2039 to establish Lehigh Portland State Park. She was joined by members of the community, legislators and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks in Allen Co. to celebrate the move.

“Iola should be very proud to be the location for the newest addition to our state park system,” Gov. Kelly said. “There’s no doubt Lehigh Portland State Park will boost the local economy and create yet another space for Kansas families and visitors to spend time together in nature.”

Kelly noted that a 2021 study from Wichita State University found that the Kansas State Parks System had a nearly $300 million impact on the state’s economy. The industry also employs 6,000 Kansans per year and attracts thousands of tourists to the state. With the new addition, those numbers are expected to grow.

“It’s such a thrill for Iola Industries to be able to make a gift of this magnitude,” said Mary Kay Heard, chairman of Iola Industries. “I’m confident it’s going to boost existing businesses and help lure new ones our way.”

Kelly indicated that Iola Industries, a group of local business development organizers, gifted the property along Elm Creek to the state. The property includes walking and biking trails, a 138-acre lake and premier fishing. Lehigh Portland is one of the most visited spots for birding in Southeast Kansas with about 180 different species recorded.

“The creation of Lehigh Portland State Park is the result of hundreds of people writing letters of support on a moment’s notice, emailing their legislators, and filling the rooms in our statehouse,” said Lisse Regehr, President and CEO of Thrive Allen County. “We would not be here today without their persistence and passion, the support of the administration, as well as the generosity of Iola Industries gifting their land to the state, and our amazing volunteers who created and maintain our more than 14 miles of trails here at Lehigh – you have laid the foundation for future generations to enjoy this land forever.”

Kelly said the park’s addition will bring the total number of state parks in the Sunflower State to 29.

“Thanks to Thrive Allen County and the generous members at Iola Industries, tremendous value is being added to Kansas’ already world-class state parks system in the form of a beautiful lake and quality trails,” said Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Secretary Brad Loveless. “While I know this property is going to be an instant hit with our parkgoers, I also know that our park staff’s plans for development will make it even more inviting in the very near future.”

For more information about House Bill 2039, click HERE.

