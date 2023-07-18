Bartlett & West recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Small Employers

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local engineering firm, Bartlett & West, was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Small Employers.

Bartlett & West officials said the prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on July 18, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

According to officials with Bartlett & West, America’s Best Small Employers ranking was based on the analysis of more than 7 million data points with over 11,000 companies with more than 200 employees, but fewer than 1,000. Placement on the final list was awarded based on a scoring model that considered the following aspects:

  • Employee Satisfaction / Public Opinion Data: This took the form of recommendations given by employees anonymously through online surveys. These were either direct recommendations (0 to 10 scores from employees of the company) or indirect recommendations (positive/negative evaluations of companies, reflecting public opinion). Additionally, employee retention (avg. length of employment) was considered.
  • Social listening data: The sentiment reflected in various sources across thousands of social media posts related to the company’s relationship with its employees is identified through an algorithm and deemed either positive, negative, or neutral based on textual analysis.

Based on the results of the study, Bartlett & West is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Small Employers 2023.

Bartlett & West, founded in 1951, has offices in seven states and more than 400 employee-owners. The firm provides engineering, architecture, construction, technology and other professional services to a wide range of clients. Bartlett & West serves local and regional municipalities, DOTs, water districts, rail companies, land developers, private industry and other clients.

