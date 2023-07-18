Authorities identify child who drowned at state park, investigating as accident

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 30 minutes ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified the child who drowned late last week at the Eisenhower State Park Swim Beach.

Life-saving measures had already been started on two-year-old Jaselyn Knoll when the Osage County Sheriff’s Office responded to the beach just before 9:00 p.m. on July 14.

Knoll was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the drowning as an accident.

