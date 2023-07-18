$2.35 million grant to fund new childcare facility, services in Manhattan area

(WAVE 3 News)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan community and health leaders say a new grant will help them address childcare deficiencies in the area.

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation announced a $2.35 million grant to expand childcare services in the Little Apple. The Foundation plans to use most of the funding to build a new childcare facility. Along with that will be funding for renovations to existing facilities and programs for the training, placement, and recruitment of additional childcare providers.

“The Childcare Business Accelerator Project is an initiative to provide affordable, quality childcare services while supporting childcare business owners, families, and early childcare development students,” Jason Smith, President/CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “Currently, 1,400 eligible potential employees are unable to work due to the lack of childcare openings in the Manhattan area. The project goes beyond direct care by empowering business owners, enhancing family resources, and supporting job growth.”

The Foundation says it, along with the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Ascension Via Christi, acquired the funding through the Kansas Children’s Cabinet Childcare Capacity Accelerator program. The Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund is supported through the Kansas Office of Recovery and Kansas Department for Children and Families’ Child Care Development Fund.

Over $43.5 million was awarded state-wide, out of the $117 million in requests received.

