Wichita man arrested for sex crimes after seen with teen at Manhattan park

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is behind bars for child sex crimes after he was allegedly seen with a teen in his car in a Manhattan park over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department announced on Monday, July 17, that Matthew Hinton, 36, of Wichita, was arrested on Friday following an alleged child sex crimes incident at City Park.

RCPD said that around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, officials were called to City Park with reports that a man had been seen behaving inappropriately with a 14-year-old girl in his vehicle.

After an investigation, officials said Hinton was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and indecent liberties with a child. As of Monday, he remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond.

