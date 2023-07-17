Wanted man arrested by police after spotted in SW Topeka, gun, drugs found

Juliean R. Peters
Juliean R. Peters(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wanted man was arrested over the weekend after he was found in Southwest Topeka and was also in possession of a gun and illegal drugs.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14, officials on patrol spotted a man who was wanted for a previous incident in the 5800 block of SW Candletree Dr.

Officials said that when they began to talk with the suspect, later identified as Juliean R. Peters, 22, of Topeka, they found he was in possession of a gun as well as drugs.

Peters was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections on:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon - convicted of a personal or drug felony, firearm used in a crime
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
  • Speeding
  • Two counts of driving while suspended - second or subsequent conviction

As of Monday, Peters remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond for the firearm and drug crime, two $500 bonds for two of his warrants and no bond listed for his third warrant. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 12.

