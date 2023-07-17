Traffic stop near Topeka elementary school lands one man behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop near a Topeka elementary school landed one man behind bars after drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, officials on patrol saw a vehicle in the area of SE 27th and SE Michigan Ave. commit a traffic violation. The driver was pulled over.

During the stop, officials said they found an occupant of the vehicle had illegal drugs in their possession. The occupant was identified as Kaidyn I. Martin, 18, of Topeka.

As a result, Martin was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school - between 25 grams and 15 ounces

Distribution of marijuana - between 25 grams and 15 ounces

Possession of marijuana

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Taxation - no drug tax stamp

As of Monday, Martin remains behind bars on a $2,500 bond. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 27.

