Topeka woman injured after vehicle hydroplanes along I-70 near KC

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was injured after her vehicle hydroplaned on standing water along I-70 near Kansas City following weekend rainstorms.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 222.8 on westbound I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Toyota Rav4 driven by Cheryl A. Collins, 66, of Topeka, had been headed west on the interstate.

KHP noted that Collins had been going too fast for the road conditions and hit a large area of standing water. She spun out and lost control of the SUV.

Officials said the Toyota veered to the left and hit the median wall.

KHP indicated that Collins sustained suspected minor injuries but was not transported to the local hospital by ambulance. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

