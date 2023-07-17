Topeka cleanup continues after powerful storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews returned to the streets Monday continuing to clear debris from Friday’s storms.

“After driving through the City and seeing the tree damage and stuff that residents and citizens had in their yards, we just thought we needed to help them out and help them get this cleaned up free of charge,” said deputy director of Topeka Public Works Tony Trower.

Trower said a few areas in the capital city took harder hits.

“The heavier areas right now that we’re working through is in Potwin, College Hill, and Oakland. We’re gonna run the whole city but them were the heavier hit areas with the most tree damage.”

The City also enlisted the help of contractors to assist the cleanup efforts.

“We got activated Saturday to be here this morning with four trucks. Jumped through some hoops, but we made it happen. We’re just picking up, started in the hardest hit area and just working my way like a jigsaw puzzle street-to-street and picking up all the debris that’s at the road side,” said Mel Utterback.

Utterback said his company uses equipment specifically designed to handle situations such as these.

“Kenworth truck with a specialty built debris box with a grapple truck with a loader on the back, 8500 loader. They’re made just for this kind of stuff.”

One area of focus for the City is the Oakland neighborhood, where Fiesta Topeka kicks off Tuesday.

“That was one area that we sent a contractor to first, just knowing that’s a big event that happens in the City of Topeka and we wanted to do what we could,” explained Trower. “My operations manager talked to his crew today and they’re actually running a sweeper through there as well, trying to get that cleaned up just for all the influx of people that we’re gonna have there.”

Evergy crews also were back out, teams were working 16 hour shifts to get lights back on around Kansas and Missouri.

Residents said they are glad they don’t have to do it all by themselves.

“It would be pretty hard getting it to where we gotta take it and then moving everything with other people, we’d have to have a lot,” said Topeka resident Tayveon Flynn.

The City of Topeka announced they will pick up residents tree limbs and branches through next week, you just need to bring items out to the curb.

Also, the Forestry Disposal site at I-70 and MacVicar will let Topeka residents drop off for free on Saturday, July 22.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.