Topeka church hosts 106th annual camp meeting

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People gathered Sunday night to share their faith as part of Victory City Church’s annual camp meeting.

“It’s a camp meeting, it’s just a time of celebration. It’s a time of people getting touched by God. It’s just time when people can let go and let god and have a wonderful time in the Lord, and leave here feeling better than when the came,” said Victory City Church greeter Sharon Hanson.

Hanson said both her and husband work the Church because of the importance of faith has in their lives.

“We’ve been coming here for about 18 or 19 years and we just want to help any way we can and that’s what we do here.

She encouraged people to come out and see what her church has to offer.

“If you wanna come some place that’s upbeat and people are having a good time and enjoying themselves, come, and not only is it upbeat, but it’s also a spiritual lift that people can come and be touched.”

The camp meeting also consists of a summer camp for kids to enjoy.

“Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and there’s over 50-75 young people from the ages of 7 to 17 or 18 that are here for that camp each day.”

Pastors from across the country will be travelling to Victory City Church over the next few days.

At the end of each service every night, the Church will host afterparties with different activities and food trucks.

