Taco Al’s celebrates 60 years in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka taco shop celebrated six decades in business Monday.

Taco Al’s has been serving the city tacos for 60 years. They offered specials like $6 tacos and 60 cent drinks, borrowed a juke box for some karaoke fun, and are selling T-shirts to mark the occasion.

“We try to do a consistent product, so people know what they’re going to get when they come through the door,” owners Sandra and Alan Ward said. “Come see us, we’re going to be here another 60 years. The store will be here, I’m not sure I’m going to make it”

If interested, you can can find the link to purchase one of those T-shirts on the Taco Al’s Facebook page.

