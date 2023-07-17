Storm debris collection begins for Topeka residents with few requirements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will now collect debris from weekend storms from homes around the Capital City as long as a few requirements are met.

On Monday, July 17, officials with the City of Topeka commended city staff for their hard work over the weekend to clear the streets of the Capital City of any debris from a severe storm that blew through the area. Debris collection from residential properties began around 9 a.m. in the Potwin and Oakland areas.

Previously, officials noted that debris from residential properties was not collected. However, after an assessment of the extent of damage over the weekend, crews and contractors will now pick up vegetative debris like tree limbs, leaves and trunks for free.

Topekans will have to take the debris to the curb and stack it away from trees, power lines, mailboxes, gas meters, hydrants and other obstructions to allow trucks to pick the material up. Crews will not pick up trash, tires or construction materials - only vegetative debris.

Officials indicated that the clean-up efforts have been made possible with the help of contractors who were chosen through a competitive bid process.

The City also said Shawnee Co. Solid Waste will pick up tree branches for its customers on scheduled trash days. Branches are required to be cut in 4-foot sections and tied into a bundle smaller than 18 inches in diameter. Up to 15 bundles per customer are allowed.

The City has encouraged residents who use other trash service providers to contact them about their pickup policies.

Additionally, officials said the Garick Facility at 2200 NW Water Works Way will waive the tipping fee at the forestry disposal site for private residents. Businesses will still be required to pay. The fee will be waived until Saturday, July 22. The facility is open Saturday until 3 p.m.

To report areas of immediate concern, Topekans should call 785-368-3111.

