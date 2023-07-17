Stabbing, kidnapping in North Topeka leads to woman’s arrest

Amber Clark
Amber Clark(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stabbing and kidnapping incident in North Topeka has led to the early-morning arrest of one woman in the Capital City.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, officials were called to the 2100 block of NW Lower Silver Lake Rd. with reports of a stabbing.

When officials arrived, they were told a female suspect, later identified as Amber G. Clark, 37, of Topeka, had stabbed a person she knew.

As a result of the following investigation, TPD said Clark was found early Wednesday morning and arrested. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon
  • Kidnapping - inflict bodily harm or terrorize the victim
  • Criminal restraint

As of Monday morning, Clark remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. She has a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Officials have not released information about the victim’s injuries.

