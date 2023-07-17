Silver Alert issued for missing Linn Co. man with heart condition

Jerald Tuchscherer
Jerald Tuchscherer(KBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Mapleton who has multiple medical conditions, including a heart condition, which may cause him to get confused.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that just after midnight on Monday morning, July 17, it issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing man out of Mapleton after the agency was contacted by the Linn Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they need the public’s help to find Jerald D. Tuchscherer, 72, who is likely driving a silver 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 with Kansas tag 061-MFZ. The truck is missing its front bumper.

The KBI said Tuchscherer was last seen leaving his Mapleton home around 6 p.m. on Sunday. He stands around 6 feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has blue eyes with gray hair.

Officials noted that Tuchscherer was last seen wearing gray paints, a blue t-shirt and black and red flannel. He does have a heart condition as well as other medical conditions which may cause him to get confused.

The Bureau indicated that if anyone sees Jerald Tuchscherer or his pickup, they should immediately call 911. If anyone has information about where he may be, they should report that information to the Linn Co. Sheriff’s Office at 913-795-2665.

