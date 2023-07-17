Silver Alert issued for Linn County man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Linn County Sheriff’s office has requested that the KBI issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Mapleton man.

The whereabouts of 72- year- old Jerald D. Tuchscherer are unknown, and they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Jerald is likely driving a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 with the Kansas tag 061MFZ and a missing front bumper.

He was last at his home around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, wearing grey sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, and black and red flannel.

He is described as a white male with blue eyes and grey hair, around 6 feet tall, weighing around 220 pounds.

He has a heart condition and other medical conditions that may cause confusion.

If you see Jerald or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately, or if you have any other information about his whereabouts, call the Linn County Sheriff’s office at 913-795-2665.

