‘Sewage overflow’ leads to advisory to avoid portion of Shunganunga creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka residents have been advised to avoid sections of Shunganunga Creek due to a sewage overflow.

The impacted portions of the creek that Topekans should avoid are from east of Washburn Ave. and south of 21st St., near the Rip On Skate Park, and continues to flow northeast to the Kansas River.

The City of Topeka authorities say this overflow does not impact the tap water, but the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been notified of the issue.

Officials said some issues at a nearby pump station caused a “sanitary sewage overflow.” What caused the overflow to occur has not been released at this time.

Residents should avoid contact with the impacted area and keep their children and pets out of the creek. City staff members will monitor the creek water and will announce when the advisory is lifted.

