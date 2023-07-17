Severe thunderstorm causes semi, pickup to roll on I-70 in Central Kansas

RUSSELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were injured after a severe storm blew a semi-truck and a pickup over in separate incidents along I-70 in Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, officials were called to the area of westbound I-70 at 193rd St. in Russell Co. with reports of a single-vehicle incident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Mohamed I. Soliman, 53, of Charlotte, N.C., had been headed west on the interstate as a severe thunderstorm blew through the area.

KHP noted that the high winds caused the semi to roll over and land on its driver’s side. Soliman’s passenger, Victor Navarro, 57, of Charlotte, had been unrestrained in the sleeper berth at the time.

Officials said Navarro was taken to Russell Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was later taken to Hays Medical Center due to the extent of the injuries. Soliman was also taken to Russell Regional with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

About five minutes after the first incident was reported, KHP indicated crews were also called to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in the same area with reports of another single-vehicle incident.

This time, officials said a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Damon L. Brown, 51, of Pauls Valley, Okla., that had been towing a travel trailer, had been headed east when the heavy winds blew the pickup and camper over.

In this incident, Brown’s passenger, April D. Brown, 46, of Pauls Valley, was taken to Russell Regional with suspected minor injuries. Brown escaped the collision with no apparent injury. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

