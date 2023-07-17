Ribbon-cutting in Oakland to mark official start of 90th Fiesta Topeka

FILE - The streets were full of parade goers celebrating the Fiesta parade.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A ribbon-cutting in Oakland will mark the official start of the 90th anniversary of a beloved 5-day celebration of Mexican culture in the Captial City.

The Fiesta Topeka Coordinating Committee announced that the 90th anniversary of Fiesta Topeka will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 201 NE Chandler St., at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.

Since the beloved event began in 1933 as a single-day church festival in the Oakland neighborhood, officials noted that it has grown into a premier celebration of Mexican culture and tradition in the Midwest.

Leaders said the ribbon-cutting will mark the official start of the 90th Fiesta Topeka celebration. Festival officials, guests and leaders will gather to honor its legacy and unveil an exciting lineup of events and attractions that will befall the Capital City.

“We are incredibly grateful to all our supporters and partners who have made Fiesta Topeka possible for the past 90 years,” expressed Fr. Dan Coronado, Pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. “The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony signifies the start of a momentous celebration, and we invite the entire community to join us in commemorating this important milestone.”

The Committee noted that it has worked hard to ensure the 90th celebration remains true to its roots while it also introduces fresh elements to showcase the vibrant Mexican culture. From delectable cuisine to lively music and captivating art, the festival promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Officials indicated that the ceremony will be followed by a series of events including a carnival, art show, golf tournament and more. A tentative schedule of events is as follows:

  • July 18 through 22 - Fiesta Topeka Festival: The 5-day celebration of Mexican culture will feature food, music and a full carnival experience.
  • July 18 through 22 - Art Show: Regional and local artists will showcase and sell their original and unique art designs.
  • July 21 - Golf Tournament: The annual tournament will take place at Cypress Ridge Golf Course with prizes and awards as well as beverages and meals provided for participants.
  • July 22 - Fiesta Cornhole Tournament: A new tradition of competition will begin.
  • July 29 through 30 - Pickleball Tournament: A new activity to become a treasured tradition.

