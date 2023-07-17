RCPD searching for woman behind theft of rings worth thousands

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are searching for the woman responsible for nearly $3,000 in stolen rings.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, officials were called to the 1400 block of Flint Hills Pl. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 65-year-old woman who reported several rings had been stolen by a woman she knew. The rings included tanzanite, black onyx, ruby, opal and tiger’s eye.

RCPD noted that the theft cost the woman about $2,900. However, no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

