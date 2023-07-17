Passenger seriously injured after vehicle rear-ended by semi on I-70

LINCOLN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An out-of-state passenger was seriously injured when the car they were in was rear-ended by a semi-truck along I-70 in Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-70 about 4 miles east of K-156 Highway in Lincoln Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Toyota Avalon driven by Keith R. Super, 75, of Nenana, Alaska, had been headed west on I-70 in the right lane. Super had been following a separate semi-truck which suddenly slowed for an unknown reason.

KHP noted that a 2023 Freightliner driven by Kareem J. S. Cleveland, 47, of Virginia Beach, Va., had been following Super’s vehicle and rear-ended it when he slowed to avoid the first semi.

Officials said Super and Cleveland both escaped the crash without injury, however, Super’s passenger, Kenneth L. Super, 75, of Lebanon, Oregon, was sent to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries.

KHP noted that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

