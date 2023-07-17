National Guard Museum remembers Kansas regiment’s historical anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Museum of the Kansas National Guard paused to recognize volunteer soldiers who made history on this day many years ago.

The Museum says Monday, July 17, is the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Honey Springs. On July 17, 1863, the first uniformed, volunteer African American regiment in Kansas and the Union during the American Civil War engaged Confederate troops in combat and defeated them in battle.

Retired Air Force Captain Herschel Stroud spoke at the Museum event and passionately believes it is crucial to recognize our history and show some pride for a Kansas regiment that made an impact.

”It’s important to recognize the history of the African American honor, courage, allegiance, and contribution to the victory that kept the Union together and freed the American slavery that was yolk around the nation itself,” said Stroud.

Stroud noted that we may still be experiencing racial disparity in our nation today, but it is always important to note our history that affected the United States.

