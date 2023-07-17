Monday forecast: Isolated showers/storms at times

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Monitoring patchy fog this morning and the chance a few showers/storms may move in from Nebraska. Temperatures will remain slightly below average for this time of year with muggy conditions. Temperatures do generally stay near seasonal for the week ahead although a few areas may be on the hot side Tuesday and Wednesday.

Taking Action:

Will keep a low chance of storms in the forecast all day but most of the day will be dry. A low risk for strong to severe storms are possible but lightning will remain the greatest threat with any storms that move through so stay weather aware. Remember if you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter immediately, don’t wait until it starts raining.

The highest chance of rain tomorrow will be in the morning with dry conditions by the afternoon so be aware of that if you have outdoor plans. Uncertainty exists on the exact track of the storms coming down from the north from Nebraska so uncertain on how widespread the rain will be and how long it will last. Something you’ll just have to check the radar tomorrow before heading out.



While the weather pattern remains active for the next 8 days with several chances for rain, overall the rainfall totals won’t be very high. Most spots may end up getting 0.25″-0.75″ for the next 8 days….of course as always there will be exceptions and we’ll continue to monitor the severe weather potential through the week as well. Temperature wise will generally be in the upper 80s-low 90s although a few mid to even upper 90s are possible if there is more sun vs clouds especially tomorrow.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. A low chance for showers/storms through the day but most areas will be dry for the majority of the day. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds N/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Showers/storms possible especially late. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers/storms mainly in the morning but still partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds SE/S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Will remain hot Wednesday before a cold front pushes through to end the week. The only reason why highs remain in the low 90s Wednesday is due to cloud cover but if there ends up being more sun, highs at least in the mid 90s would be possible.

Monitoring overnight storms mainly Wednesday night, Friday night and Saturday night and will continue to keep an eye on the timing on if any of those chances impact the daytime hours (or evening). With a frontal boundary to end the week, that would keep highs closer to 90° clouds or sun before temperatures start to heat up by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hail/wind risk with storms during the day and at night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly in the morning (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms Wednesday night (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.