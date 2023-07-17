Man recently released from prison arrested again after accused of stalking

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was recently released from prison is back behind bars after it was found during a traffic stop that he was wanted for a June stalking incident.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, officials stopped a white 2003 Honda Civic near SW 53rd and Fairlawn Rd. following a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said it was found the driver, later identified as Charles F. Adkins, 54, of Topeka, had a suspended license and was actively being sought by investigators for a June criminal incident.

Adkins was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Stalking - after served a protection order prohibiting contact, 2nd or subsequent incident

Intimidation of a witness or victim - misdemeanor

Driving while license suspended - misdemeanor

Officials also noted that Adkins faced similar charges in 2020 and does have a lifetime protective order for stalking filed against him. He was recently released from prison in April 2023.

As of Monday, Adkins remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond with no court appearance set.

