Man recently released from prison arrested again after accused of stalking

Charles F. Adkins
Charles F. Adkins(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was recently released from prison is back behind bars after it was found during a traffic stop that he was wanted for a June stalking incident.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, officials stopped a white 2003 Honda Civic near SW 53rd and Fairlawn Rd. following a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said it was found the driver, later identified as Charles F. Adkins, 54, of Topeka, had a suspended license and was actively being sought by investigators for a June criminal incident.

Adkins was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Stalking - after served a protection order prohibiting contact, 2nd or subsequent incident
  • Intimidation of a witness or victim - misdemeanor
  • Driving while license suspended - misdemeanor

Officials also noted that Adkins faced similar charges in 2020 and does have a lifetime protective order for stalking filed against him. He was recently released from prison in April 2023.

As of Monday, Adkins remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond with no court appearance set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Smith
29-year-old man wanted in connection to Topeka juvenile’s shooting death
FILE
Motorcycle driver thrown from bike following attempt to pass Jeep on I-70
Topeka Police
Juvenile dies following shooting incident
Evergy crews work to restore power in the Capital City on July 17, 2023, following a weekend of...
Power expected to soon be restored to Topeka, Lawrence Evergy customers
Police in Wamego attempt to identify this man on July 14, 2023, in connection to an ongoing...
Wamego Police attempt to identify man connected to ongoing investigation

Latest News

Stabbing, kidnapping in North Topeka leads to woman's arrest
Child killed in weekend shooting identified by police as Topeka infant
FILE
RCPD searching for woman behind theft of rings worth thousands
FILE
Applications open for Kansans to replace stolen EBT benefits with federal funds