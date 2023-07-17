‘Madagascar the Musical’ canceled at McCain Auditorium

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traveling musical set to stop in Manhattan in October will no longer perform in the Sunflower State.

Officials with McCain Auditorium announced on Monday morning, July 17, that the performance of ‘Madagascar the Musical’ scheduled to be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, has been canceled.

Earlier in June, officials noted that a listing was made on the Community Calendar to notify residents of the impending event. That listing has been updated.

McCain said the decision to cancel the show was made beyond its control.

McCain Auditorium is located at 1501 Goldstein Circle in Manhattan.

