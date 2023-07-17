KSHSAA explains why having only three State football sites will be a good thing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KSHSAA executive board recently approved a change to the way State football will be ran, and they say it’s for the best.

2023 will be the final year in which every class has its own State football championship site. Starting in Fall 2024, there will only be three sites split among all of the classes (6A-1A DII).

“I think it’s gonna be a nice change. It’s good for the media coverage, which is very important for our kids, to get coverage. We also know that those who are watching online will maybe have some more options to watch more than one game,” said KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Mark Lentz.

The locations are still to be determined, and they will likely have one Friday game and two Saturday games at each site.

In order to combat scheduling conflicts and still allow breathing time after a game on the field for celebrations, games will be approximately four hours apart.

“You talk to some of those schools that play state championship games, they like that time right after a game where the family can be out on the field and they can celebrate together. We want to be able to keep some of that as well. Because it is a community event, and we want to continue to make it a community event,” Lentz added.

Soccer is also going to change in 2024, with State Title games being held all at one location, just like track and field.

