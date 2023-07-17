KDOT holds public hearing on proposed safety measure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Transportation is considering a new safety measure that would require trains to operate with two-person crews.

Calvin Reed, senior advisor and secretary of transportation for KDOT, says K.A.R. 36-43-1 will improve safety conditions for railroad crews and communities that could be impacted by train accidents.

“That’s really the driving force here,” he says. “That if there is a derailment, and I think we’ll say there will be derailments. We know that there are derailments all the time regardless of the crew size, so this is not about decreasing the number of derailments in the state of Kansas it’s about what happens after a train derails.”

On the opposing side are two of Kansas’ biggest railroad companies, BNSF and Union Pacific.

They say safety decisions are not KDOT’s to make and should be handled in union negotiations or at the federal level by an entity like the Federal Railroad Administration.

“The railroads and their unions have proven their ability over decades to negotiate crew size,” says Doug Dalgleish, outside council for BNSF. “So respectfully this is an area in which KDOT should not tread.”

Additionally, the opposing side says there’s a lack of empirical support linking two-person crews with increased safety.

“There is zero evidence that this regulation will enhance safety and in fact BNSF believes it will undermine rail operations in a myriad of ways.” says Dalgleish.

In support of the proposed regulation is the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation workers union (SMART). They say Kansas should follow the lead of the 16 other states that have already imposed such rules on their rail industries.

“Two-person operating crews have been the norm in the industry for 25 years,” says Ty Dragoo, chairman and director of SMART. “This regulation makes sense. It’s time to set a minimum safety standard in Kansas, much like all the other states have done.”

