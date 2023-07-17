Kansas Youth Leadership Forum set to kick off in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new group of student delegates from around the state will meet in the Capital City to kick off the 2023 Kansas Youth Leadership Forum.

Officials with the 2023 Kansas Youth Leadership Forum for Students with Disabilities say the annual event is set to begin on Tuesday, July 18, and will run through Saturday, July 22, at Washburn University, 1700 SW College Ave.

Around 20 young leaders who are motivated to make a change will converge on the Capital City to experience the 22nd annual forum in the Sunflower State. The forum has been coordinated by the Kansas Youth Empowerment Academy. The organization is a youth-driven nonprofit that educates, mentors and supports those with disabilities in Kansas.

KYEA noted that the theme for 2023 is “Be Yourself, Be Proud, Belong!” A diverse group of delegates is set to attend, including students from various Kansas cities with a wide range of abilities. The 2023 delegates include:

Andre Arnold, Shawnee

Ashley Hermann, Scranton

Dallas Quintanilla, Paxico

Christian Darnell, Cawker City

Valerie Kallenberger, Topeka

Alexus Rusch, Ellsworth

Emma Eich, Topeka

Anaya McGaugh, Kansas City

Zander Shaffer, Haysville

Emme Fahring, Attica

Julianne Myers, Leavenworth

Sean Sollenberger, Liberty

Sireen Fraitekh, Shawnee

Elisha Palmer, Salina

Allison Steed, Leawood

America Grubb, Ozawkie

Samiyah Parker, Kansas City

Tanor Williamson, Kansas City

Dylan Harrington, Cheney

Trista Peterson, Seneca

During the forum, KYEA said delegates will enjoy a full week of learning, fun, friends and a new sense of empowerment. Various sessions will help delegates learn about topics related to leadership. Delegates will set goals with a Personal Leadership Plan, visit the Capital, lunch with mentors, recreation sessions, a real life fair, barbeque, a talent show as well as a dance.

A schedule of events is as follows:

Opening Kickoff Tuesday, July 18, 2:30 – 3:30 pm Washburn University, Memorial Union, Washburn B

Legislative Activity at State Capital Thursday, July 20, 10:00 – 11:30 am State Capital, Senate Chambers

Mentor Luncheon Thursday, July 20, 12:00 – 2:30 pm Washburn University, Memorial Union, Washburn A



For more information about the Forum, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.