Kansas Youth Leadership Forum set to kick off in Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new group of student delegates from around the state will meet in the Capital City to kick off the 2023 Kansas Youth Leadership Forum.
Officials with the 2023 Kansas Youth Leadership Forum for Students with Disabilities say the annual event is set to begin on Tuesday, July 18, and will run through Saturday, July 22, at Washburn University, 1700 SW College Ave.
Around 20 young leaders who are motivated to make a change will converge on the Capital City to experience the 22nd annual forum in the Sunflower State. The forum has been coordinated by the Kansas Youth Empowerment Academy. The organization is a youth-driven nonprofit that educates, mentors and supports those with disabilities in Kansas.
KYEA noted that the theme for 2023 is “Be Yourself, Be Proud, Belong!” A diverse group of delegates is set to attend, including students from various Kansas cities with a wide range of abilities. The 2023 delegates include:
- Andre Arnold, Shawnee
- Ashley Hermann, Scranton
- Dallas Quintanilla, Paxico
- Christian Darnell, Cawker City
- Valerie Kallenberger, Topeka
- Alexus Rusch, Ellsworth
- Emma Eich, Topeka
- Anaya McGaugh, Kansas City
- Zander Shaffer, Haysville
- Emme Fahring, Attica
- Julianne Myers, Leavenworth
- Sean Sollenberger, Liberty
- Sireen Fraitekh, Shawnee
- Elisha Palmer, Salina
- Allison Steed, Leawood
- America Grubb, Ozawkie
- Samiyah Parker, Kansas City
- Tanor Williamson, Kansas City
- Dylan Harrington, Cheney
- Trista Peterson, Seneca
During the forum, KYEA said delegates will enjoy a full week of learning, fun, friends and a new sense of empowerment. Various sessions will help delegates learn about topics related to leadership. Delegates will set goals with a Personal Leadership Plan, visit the Capital, lunch with mentors, recreation sessions, a real life fair, barbeque, a talent show as well as a dance.
A schedule of events is as follows:
- Opening Kickoff
- Tuesday, July 18, 2:30 – 3:30 pm
- Washburn University, Memorial Union, Washburn B
- Legislative Activity at State Capital
- Thursday, July 20, 10:00 – 11:30 am
- State Capital, Senate Chambers
- Mentor Luncheon
- Thursday, July 20, 12:00 – 2:30 pm
- Washburn University, Memorial Union, Washburn A
