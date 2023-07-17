Jayhawk Theatre Hosted 80 Historic Theatre Professionals from Across the Country

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 47th League of Historic American Theatres (LHAT) Annual Conference was held on Sunday, July 16 in the Jayhawk Theatre.

The Jayhawk Theatre hosted the Topeka venue for one of five stops of historic theatres. The other theatres are the Aztec Theatre of Shawnee, Liberty Hall of Lawrence and The Leavenworth Performing Arts Center of Leavenworth, and The Missouri Theater of St. Joseph. Professionals from 24 states will attend the pre-conference tour known as “The Ramble Tour”.

The conference attendees will come from all over the nation as well as a few international guests from Victoria, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“The ‘Ramble Tour’ provides a unique opportunity for theater professionals to tour, experience and learn first-hand from other historic theaters across the country,” said Jayhawk Theatre Board President Jeff Carson. “We are honored to be included to showcase the Jayhawk Theatre, and hear ideas from some of the nation’s most experienced theater professionals. The Ramble is known to be one of the best days of the national conference.”

Guests of the Jayhawk received a “historic, behind-the-scenes tour, special entertainment and lunch.”

“The League of Historic American Theatres represents nearly 400 of America’s treasured venues including all of the major Broadway theaters,” said Ken Stein, LHAT President & CEO. “More than 300 attendees are joining us this year in Kansas City. With the upcoming restoration and recent development of Downtown Topeka, it was exciting to see the Jayhawk Theatre first-hand as part of this year’s Ramble Tour.”

The Jayhawk Theatre received a SPRINT grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce of $5 million. The grant will be used to help increase occupancy and restoration of this historic site.

“The presentation by S.J. Hazim was both memorable and impactful. It’s one we will not forget,” said Randy McKay, President & CEO of Carolina Theatre in Durham, North Carolina. “The tour and experience was over the top. We can’t wait to see the Jayhawk once it’s restored.”

