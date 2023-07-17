Jalen Wilson named to All-Summer League Second Team

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives up court in the second half of a first-round college...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives up court in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Howard in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Kansas won 96-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas men’s basketball alum Jalen Wilson earned a big honor as he capped off his first NBA Summer League experience.

Wilson was named to the NBA Summer League Second Team on Monday. He was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft in June.

The unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year played a major role in the Nets’ success this summer, averaging 17.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. He averaged 30 minutes of playing time over five games.

The forward also used his success on the court to donate $9,450 to local YMCA’s in Brooklyn, partnering with Wilson (the brand).

