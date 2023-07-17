Investigation continues after stolen pickup from Manhattan found in Topeka

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials continue to investigate after no arrests were made when a pickup truck stolen out of Manhattan was found in Topeka.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, July 14, officials were called to the 200 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of a stolen vehicle.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 48-year-old man who reported a woman he knew stole his blue 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

RCPD noted that the vehicle was worth about $23,000.

Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, RCPD said officials with the Topeka Police Department found the truck in the Capital City.

Officials indicated that no arrests have been made in the case yet. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

