Highway 75 traffic stop leads to discovery of meth, passenger arrested

Dustin Galloway
Dustin Galloway(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop along Highway 75 south of Lyndon led to the arrest of one man after methamphetamine was found.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, officials stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 75 and 261st St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found illegal drugs in the passenger’s possession. The passenger was identified as Dustin L. Galloway, 41, of Humboldt.

Galloway was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of meth with intent to distribute and interference with law enforcement.

As of Monday, Galloway remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Smith
29-year-old man wanted in connection to Topeka juvenile’s shooting death
FILE
Motorcycle driver thrown from bike following attempt to pass Jeep on I-70
Topeka Police
Juvenile dies following shooting incident
Evergy crews work to restore power in the Capital City on July 17, 2023, following a weekend of...
Power expected to soon be restored to Topeka, Lawrence Evergy customers
Police in Wamego attempt to identify this man on July 14, 2023, in connection to an ongoing...
Wamego Police attempt to identify man connected to ongoing investigation

Latest News

FILE
RCPD searching for woman behind theft of rings worth thousands
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Applications open for Kansans to replace stolen EBT benefits with federal funds
FILE
Investigation continues after stolen pickup from Manhattan found in Topeka