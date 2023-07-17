Highway 75 traffic stop leads to discovery of meth, passenger arrested

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop along Highway 75 south of Lyndon led to the arrest of one man after methamphetamine was found.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, officials stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 75 and 261st St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they found illegal drugs in the passenger’s possession. The passenger was identified as Dustin L. Galloway, 41, of Humboldt.

Galloway was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of meth with intent to distribute and interference with law enforcement.

As of Monday, Galloway remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.