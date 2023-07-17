Gov. Kelly praises the 9-8-8 Suicide hotline’s success one year later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline launched one year ago, and the Kansas Governor says the Lifeline has seen success since then.

Governor Laura Kelly announced that the hotline has seen a 73% increase compared to the previous year before the line became a three-digit dialing code. According to the Governor’s Office, about 24,000 connections have been made from July 2022 - June 2023. When the crisis line was a 10-digit number, the hotline received 13,867 calls within the same period the previous year.

“Investing in mental health resources like 9-8-8 is critical to saving the lives of Kansans in crisis,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These services make a positive impact by knocking down barriers and stigmas surrounding mental health and connecting people to necessary mental health care professionals and resources.”

The anniversary of the crisis line was July 16. On that day, the Lifeline was launched to help connect anyone struggling with their mental health to 24/7 access to free and confidential support from counselors.

According to Vibrant Emotional Health, the organization appointed by the federal government to oversee hotline operations, 988 Kansas centers have held an in-state call-answer rate of 88% to 92% month-over-month all while the centers have noticed an increase in calls. The Governor’s Office also noted the state’s average wait time of 21 seconds is a significant advancement, compared to the national average wait time of 35 seconds.

“The efforts of our state leadership and strategic community partners have led to the successful implementation of an exceptional mental health resource that is meeting the needs of thousands of Kansans trying to manage [the] crisis in their daily lives,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said. “I think the increase in the number of contacts we’ve seen in the last year bears that out, and we can proudly say that every call, text, or chat we receive has the potential to be life-changing or lifesaving.”

According to Kelly’s office, the state answered about 60% of in-state calls from the National Suicide Prevention Line a mere few years ago.

Data from the Kansas Suicide Prevention Headquarters states from July 2022 to June 2023, an average of 1,230 calls were received each month. With an average of 15 calls per month (or 1.2% of calls) needing assistance from emergency dispatchers.

The Governor’s Office said the response from emergency services is often — but not always — to ensure the caller does not harm themselves. Of course, with the caller’s permission to contact emergency services.

“KSPHQ has been so honored to provide lifesaving services throughout Kansas during this first year of 9-8-8,” said Monica Kurz, VP of Policy & Prevention, KSPHQ. “The success we’ve had in delivering timely and high-quality crisis mental health support to our neighbors is a testament to the passion and dedication of our counselors and staff as well as the state’s investment in crisis mental health services.”

