Final Shawnee Co. Evergy outages caused by weekend storm to be fixed Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The final 260 outages for Evergy customers in Shawnee Co. that were caused by a severe storm over the weekend are expected to be fixed by midday on Monday.

Evergy announced on Monday morning, July 17, that about 260 customers in Shawnee Co. remain without power following severe weather on Friday. Companywide, that number is 11,600 customers.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, officials indicated that about 93% of customers affected by the storm have since seen power return. Most customers in the Capital City as well as Lawrence saw power restored by Sunday evening.

However, Evergy noted that some outages in the Kansas City metro area will last well into Monday and maybe even into Tuesday.

Officials said that lightning, heavy rain and 80-100 mile-per-hour winds - hurricane- or tornado-like - left 265,000 customers without electricity. Storms stretched from Salina to the KC Metro and down into southeast Kansas.

Since Friday evening, Evergy said crews have been working across the service area to restore power.

According to the electric utility, this weekend’s response was the largest mobilization of crews in company history. All available Evergy and contract crews continue to work around the clock to restore power.

Officials noted that crews are being staged at the former Cerner complex as well as other locations in the KC Metro for equipment, materials, meals and coordination. This is the largest staging area since the 2002 winter ice storm. Crews work 16-hour shifts with mandatory rest periods. A new crew replaces the last during all rest periods.

Evergy said that around 500 power poles were damaged or destroyed across the area as a result of Friday’s storm. Many of the remaining outages require tree removal and reconstruction. Work will take longer as the restoration efforts progress.

Customers have been asked to not approach working crews as sites contain hazards that teams have protective gear and training to protect against. Members of the public who enter work sites create a danger and slow down restoration efforts.

