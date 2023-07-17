Federal legislation introduced to expand legal status to certain Afghan refugees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has introduced federal legislation that would expand legal status to certain Afghan refugees who allow additional vetting.

On Monday, July 17, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced that he introduced the Afghan Adjustment Act which would allow Afghan refugees in the U.S. to seek permanent legal residence after they undergo additional vetting.

“The withdrawal from Afghanistan was a dark day in American history. The rushed and chaotic evacuation from Kabul resulted in the deaths of American servicemembers and stranded thousands of our Afghan allies behind enemy lines,” said Sen. Moran. “For two decades, countless Afghans stood by our servicemembers and risked their lives and their families’ lives to support our troops in Afghanistan. Now, nearly two years since the withdrawal, Afghans, who escaped to the U.S., face uncertainty as their original parole statuses are set to expire soon. This legislation establishes a pathway for our Afghan partners to begin a new life while also establishing a critical vetting process to reduce threats to our national security.”

Currently, Moran said Afghans who were admitted on temporary humanitarian status can only gain permanent legal status through asylum or Special Immigrant Visa processes. These face severe backlogs and long processing times.

“Giving our Afghan allies a chance to apply for legal status is the right and necessary thing to do,” said Sen. Klobuchar. “This bipartisan legislation will help provide Afghans who have sacrificed so much for our country with the legal certainty they deserve as they rebuild their lives. I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to advance this bipartisan legislation and provide Afghans who sought refuge in the U.S. with the opportunity for a stable future in their new home.”

Moran noted that allowing Afghan allies to apply for permanent legal residency will help provide certainty as they rebuild their lives in the U.S.

“It is imperative that America assist those Afghans who supported our country and that fled the oppressive regime of the Taliban,” said Sen. Graham. “We must let the world know that we do not abandon those who aid America. This bill works toward that goal while ensuring strong vetting to protect America’s own security.”

The Senator indicated that he was joined by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C)., Chris Coons (D-Del.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Dick Durbin (D-III.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) to introduce the bipartisan legislation. He was also joined by U.S. Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa-02) and Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.-03).

“We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the Afghan people for the ways they supported U.S. forces for almost 20 years, often at great personal risk,” said Sen. Coons. “The Afghan Adjustment Act is a first step towards keeping our word as a nation and honoring that debt. This bipartisan legislation would provide a pathway to lawful permanent status for certain Afghan civilians, offering them a way out of legal limbo and the looming threat of deportation with great risk to their personal safety, and after failing to pass this bill last year, we should take it up and pass it swiftly now. Congress has a track record of passing similar legislation on humanitarian grounds, and it is shameful that we have not done so yet.”

According to Moran, the legislation would also improve and expand the SIV process to include broadening eligibility to include groups that worked alongside American forces like the Afghan Naval National Army Special Operations Command and the Female Tactical Teams of Afghanistan.

“This measure will provide safe haven for Afghans fleeing Taliban persecution. Our bipartisan bill fulfills a moral obligation to the men and women who sacrificed in support of the U.S. mission helping American troops and diplomats,” said Sen. Blumenthal. “These Afghan allies worked as journalists, translators, non-profit workers, guards, and interpreters – as well as other dangerous professions that put their and their families lives on the line. This effort is urgent as their situation is increasingly desperate. These at-risk Afghans deserve a clear path to citizenship. I am especially proud to have authored language in the bill that will expand eligibility for the SIV program to members of the Afghan Special Forces, including the Female Tactical Teams. The idea developed from the work my office has been doing with several U.S. veterans and service members who fought alongside these Afghans and who have spent the last year trying to get them to safety. I am honored to work with them to fulfill our moral obligation to those who fought alongside us.”

Moran said the bill would allow Afghans on humanitarian status who allow additional getting - including an in-person interview - to apply for permanent legal status. For these Afgthans, the primary options under current law are through the asylum system or burdensome SIV processes.

“The United States must ensure that we keep our promises to our Afghan allies, and provide certainty for those who fled to the United States and have no place to return,” said Sen. Murkowski. “I am proud to join my Senate colleagues in legislation to give innocent Afghans hope for a safer, brighter future.”

The Senator said the legislation would also expand the SIV program to include groups previously omitted including the Afghan Air Force and Special Mission Wing of Afghanistan.

“The U.S. made a promise to our Afghan allies to keep them safe – tens of thousands of whom have now made homes in America. Afghans who came to the U.S. during the evacuation and relocation deserve the opportunity to apply for permanent status – that’s why the Afghan Adjustment Act is so important,” said Sen. Shaheen. “As a leader who’s fought to protect the rights and safety of Afghan women and strengthen the Special Immigrant Visa process to aid Afghan allies, I remain committed to ensuring the U.S. upholds its duty to the Afghan people.”

Lastly, the bill would establish a task force to develop and implement a strategy to support Afghans outside the U.S. who are eligible for SIV status and require the Department of State to respond to congressional inquiries about SIV applications.

“For 20 years, many Afghans risked their lives to stand alongside our service members and diplomats during America’s longest war. The Afghan Adjustment Act honors our commitment to our Afghan allies, and provides them with a pathway to safety and certainty in the United States,” said Sen. Durbin.

Moran noted the legislation has received the endorsement of organizations including The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Blue Star Families.

