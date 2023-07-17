Dunkin’ unveils new donut in Topeka to help children with cancer

Dunkin' unveils its new Gold Joy Donut to grace Topeka locations in July 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coffee and donut lovers in the Capital City will have a new opportunity to help children with cancer thanks to a new initiative at Dunkin’ Donuts.

During the summer of 2023, officials with Dunkin’ Donuts say its Topeka location will give guests a sweet way to support children who battle cancer with the new Shine Gold initiative. Between Wednesday, July 19, and Aug. 5, guests have been invited to shine gold to bolster the mission of the Joy in Childhood Foundation.

Officials noted that the Shine Gold initiative will allow guests to make a $2 donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation for a free Gold Joy Donut as an expression of gratitude. The traditional donut ring coated in gold icing, yellow sprinkles and crowned with a glazed Donut Hole treat, will pay homage to the childhood cancer awareness ribbon.

Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’s Topeka franchises, the company said 100% of the funds raised from the Gold Joy Donut will be given to local children’s hospitals. grants from the Shine Gold initiative will also help support joyful experiences for child life and oncology patients with programs like art, music and integrated therapy.

“Dunkin’ is proud to shine gold to support children battling illness right here in our communities,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Cancer has touched many of our lives, and it’s an ordeal no child or parent should face. Together with the community, we look forward to helping bring joy to kids fighting cancer.”

The American Cancer Society indicated that nearly 10,000 children under the age of 15 in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer this year.

For more information about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, click HERE.

