Child killed in weekend shooting identified by police as Topeka infant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The child killed in a weekend shooting in the Capital City has been identified as a 2-month-old infant.

The Topeka Police Department announced on Monday, July 17, that the infant killed in a shooting on Friday has been identified as 2-month-old Alonzoe K. Smith.

Officials noted that around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, they were called to a local hospital with reports of a child, later identified as Alonzoe, that had been shot with life-threatening injuries. Smith was later pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

TPD said it learned that the shooting took place in the 1000 block of SW Mulvane St.

Officials are still looking for 29-year-old Alfred A. Smith in connection with the shooting. The relationship between Smith and Alonzoe has not been confirmed by officials, however, it is believed that Smith was Alonzoe’s father.

As of Monday, Smith still had not been located. If anyone sees him or knows where he may be, they should contact TPD immediately at 785-368-9400, the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or 911.

Alfred Smith (Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details are currently available.

A GoFundMe has been created by Alonzoe’s mother to help lay her baby to rest. To view that GoFundMe, click HERE.

