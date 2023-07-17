Chiefs Champions Tour comes to Kansas State House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five months after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 57, the celebration continues.

The Chiefs Champions Tour made its stop in Topeka on Monday. There was a display set up at the Kansas State House where fans could come in and take their pictures with the Lombardi Trophy, Super Bowl rings, and some more Chiefs memorabilia.

Even Governor Laura Kelly stopped by later in the day.

The tour has been making stops across Missouri, Kansas, etc and will continue to do so. More information can be found here.

