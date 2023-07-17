Central Topeka disturbance leads to man’s arrest after attempt to run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Central Topeka disturbance over the weekend led to the arrest of one man after he attempted to run from officials following a fight.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, officials were called to the 1300 block of SW Clay St. with reports of an unknown disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a group of individuals at a home. One person attempted to run, they were later identified as Obed I. Castillo, 31 of Topeka.

Following a brief chase on foot, officials said they were able to stop Castillo without further complications.

After Castillo was taken into custody, TPD said it was alleged that he had gotten into a fistfight with another person. As a result of that investigation, he was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated battery - knowingly causing great bodily harm or disfigurement

Interference with law enforcement officials - felony

As of Monday, Castillo has been released from custody as his $25,000 bond has been posted. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 27.

