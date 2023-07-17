Capital City to welcome Taco and Margarita Festival in August

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Capital City are set to welcome the Taco and Margarita Festival in August with a handful of opportunities to win free tickets.

The Stormont Vail Events Center announced on Monday, July 17, that a Taco and Margarita Festival will head to the Capital City in August. The Ladon Arena is set to play host as the festival features a wide array of tacos and margaritas for sale, live pro wrestling, local shops, live DJs and more.

The Events Center indicated that the Taco and Margarita Festival will be held on Aug. 5. Tickets bought in advance are $12 for general admission, food not included, and $47 for VIP which includes one shirt, two margaritas and one-hour early admission. Tickets at the door will cost $20 for general admission and $59 for VIP.

Officials noted that children under the age of 12 will be admitted for free. Group discounts are also available for those that include 10 people or more.

Stormont Vail said there are also a handful of opportunities to win tickets for free. Residents that are 21 or older can text TACO to 888-902-7832 to enter to win four VIP tickets, enter in a Facebook contest HERE or enter in an Instagram contest HERE. Winners will be notified on Tuesday, July 18.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

