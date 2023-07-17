Capital City to welcome Taco and Margarita Festival in August

FILE
FILE(Kristen Prahl | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Capital City are set to welcome the Taco and Margarita Festival in August with a handful of opportunities to win free tickets.

The Stormont Vail Events Center announced on Monday, July 17, that a Taco and Margarita Festival will head to the Capital City in August. The Ladon Arena is set to play host as the festival features a wide array of tacos and margaritas for sale, live pro wrestling, local shops, live DJs and more.

The Events Center indicated that the Taco and Margarita Festival will be held on Aug. 5. Tickets bought in advance are $12 for general admission, food not included, and $47 for VIP which includes one shirt, two margaritas and one-hour early admission. Tickets at the door will cost $20 for general admission and $59 for VIP.

Officials noted that children under the age of 12 will be admitted for free. Group discounts are also available for those that include 10 people or more.

Stormont Vail said there are also a handful of opportunities to win tickets for free. Residents that are 21 or older can text TACO to 888-902-7832 to enter to win four VIP tickets, enter in a Facebook contest HERE or enter in an Instagram contest HERE. Winners will be notified on Tuesday, July 18.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfred Smith
29-year-old man wanted in connection to Topeka juvenile’s shooting death
FILE
Motorcycle driver thrown from bike following attempt to pass Jeep on I-70
Topeka Police
Juvenile dies following shooting incident
Evergy crews work to restore power in the Capital City on July 17, 2023, following a weekend of...
Power expected to soon be restored to Topeka, Lawrence Evergy customers
Police in Wamego attempt to identify this man on July 14, 2023, in connection to an ongoing...
Wamego Police attempt to identify man connected to ongoing investigation

Latest News

FILE - A WIBW viewer sent in this picture, showing how a severe thunderstorm knocked down a...
Storm debris collection begins for Topeka residents with few requirements
Juliean R. Peters
Wanted man arrested by police after spotted in SW Topeka, gun, drugs found
FILE
Cancer Center of Kansas joins global network to better care for rural patients
Stabbing, kidnapping in North Topeka leads to woman's arrest