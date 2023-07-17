Cancer Center of Kansas joins global network to better care for rural patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Cancer Center of Kansas has joined a global network that will greatly increase its ability to care for patients in rural communities.

The U.S. Oncology Network - the nation’s largest organization dedicated to the advancement of local cancer care - announced on Monday, July 17, that the Cancer Center of Kansas has joined its team effective July 1 after it entered a new managed services partnership.

Officials noted that the addition expands the network’s service area into the Sunflower State and continues a growth trajectory with nearly 240 providers joining each year.

“Cancer Center of Kansas has been a long-time McKesson customer, and we are excited to enhance our relationship with these highly-skilled cancer specialists by welcoming them into The Network,” said Jason Hammonds, president, The US Oncology Network. “The addition of the practice extends our reach of comprehensive services into Kansas while offering the practice innovative solutions, technologies, and expertise that will help them remain viable in today’s complex healthcare landscape.”

The Network indicated that CCK has been a leading cancer provider in Kansas for more than four decades and will remain the largest physician-owned and independent practice in the state with 13 doctors and 6 advanced practice providers. The team delivers care from 20 sites across the Sunflower State.

Officials also said that CCK brings high-quality cancer care to rural Kansas through a team of more than 300 employees which includes more than 90 nurses so patients receive the latest treatments and research where they live and work.

As it becomes a partner, the Network said CCK will gain access to resources that strengthen community cancer care while remaining independent. As part of the Network, it will increase opportunities for patients to participate in clinical trials as the Network is a worldwide leader in research.

“The US Oncology Network is a perfect fit for us, as we have a shared commitment to clinical research,” said Shaker R. Dakhil, MD, FACP, practice president, Cancer Center of Kansas. “We will be collaborating with like-minded individuals in The Network who are dedicated to advancing cancer care with the goal of discovering new therapies for those facing this difficult disease.”

Officials indicated that CCK will be able to use resources from the Network to help maintain independence and prosper in today’s challenging market. Additionally, clinical staff will collaborate with colleagues across the Network to tap into collective knowledge and experiences.

“We are committed to continuing to bring the very latest cancer care and research to the state of Kansas,” said Dr. Dakhil. “Joining The Network provides us innovative clinical and business consulting services and advanced technologies that will help us succeed in today’s complex value-based environment.”

For more information about the U.S. Oncology Network, click HERE.

